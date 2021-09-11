Ahmedabad: Vijay Rupani today resigned as Gujarat Chief Minister. Media reports could not confirm the reason behind this unexpected move which came ahead of the highly-anticipated Gujarat Assembly election slated for early next year. As per reports, Rupani visited the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar and handed over his resignation. Speaking to the media, Rupani did not give a reason behind his move but said that he is ready for whatever new role the party assigns to him. Speculations are rife that Mansukh Mandaviya may step into Rupani’s shoes even as the party is yet to make an announcement on that front. The names of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Gujarat BJP president CR Patil, and state vice president Gordhan Zadafia are also being considered by the BJP for Rupani’s replacement, reports said.Also Read - 18 Covid Patients Killed In Massive Fire At Hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch, CM Rupani Orders Probe

Vijay Rupani took the state’s Chief Ministerial position on August 7, 2016, and is representing Rajkot West in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. Sources told IANS that the party will declare Rupani’s replacement by Sunday.

Vijay Rupani Quits as Gujarat CM | LIVE UPDATES

16:15 PM: Who Will Step Into Rupani’s Shoes?

Gujarat MLAs will meet on Tuesday for picking the new Chief Minister, News18 reported.

Names of Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Gujarat BJP president CR Patil, and state vice president Gordhan Zadafia are being considered by the BJP for Rupani’s replacement, reports said.

16:06 PM: Rupani Submitted His Resignation to Acharya Devvrat.

Gandhinagar: Vijay Rupani submitted his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat, from the post of Gujarat's Chief Minister pic.twitter.com/VqavB2jj9h — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

15:55 PM: Congress Leader Gaurav Pandhi Credited His Party Behind Rupani’s Resignation

“The efforts of Congress in Gujarat @INCGujarat have shown results. A 9-day campaign in August against failures of CM Vijay Rupani and a 7-day campaign called ‘Covid Nyay Yatra’ in September completely exposed the BJP Govt in state & as a result BJP has been forced to remove CM (sic),” he tweeted.

15:50 PM: BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh is in Gujarat

BL Santosh is currently holding a meeting with MLAs in Gujarat, News18 reported.

15:40 PM: After tendering his resignation, Rupani thanked the BJP for “giving him the opportunity to serve as Gujarat’s CM”.

“I want to thank BJP for giving me this opportunity to serve as Gujarat’s CM. During my tenure, I got the opportunity to add to the development of the state under PM Modi’s leadership,” Vijay Rupani said in Gandhinagar.

“It is well known that BJP, as a party, keeps changing as per requirements… it is a speciality of our party that every worker delivers his/her assigned job to the fullest, and I too will continue to work for the party with the same energy,” he added.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani says he has resigned — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 11, 2021

