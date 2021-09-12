Ahmedabad: Who will succeed Vijay Rupani as Gujarat chief minister? The suspense will end soon as a meeting of BJP legislators is scheduled to be held in Gandhinagar around 3 pm today, Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas said. The meeting, which will be held at BJP headquarters Shree Kamalam in Gandhinagar, will be attended by state BJP chief CR Patil and three central observers including Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh.Also Read - Vijay Rupani Resigns LIVE: Pralhad Joshi, Tomar, Nitin Patel Arrive For BJP Legislative Meet

The new leader will meet Governor Acharya Devvrat and stake claim to form the government after the legislators’ meeting and the date of taking the oath will be decided later, Vyas said. Also Read - Vijay Rupani is Fourth BJP CM to Resign in Recent Weeks. Who Are The Other 3?

BJP has appointed Union ministers Tomar and Joshi as observers for the legislature party meeting to elect a new chief minister. Also Read - Vijay Rupani Resigns: Who Will be Next Gujarat CM? Check List of Probables

Tomar met state BJP chief C R Paatil on Sunday morning. “We have come here to hold further discussions on the issue (new chief minister). We will discuss it with state BJP leaders,” Tomar said at the airport.

There is talk that Praful Khoda Patel, administrator of the union territories of Lakshadweep and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, is among the top contenders.

Also reportedly being considered are Parshottam Rupala, the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister. Both of them also belong to the Patel or Patidar community.

The names of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and state agriculture minister RC Faldu, both from the Patel community, are also doing the rounds.

Rupani (65) on Saturday resigned from the post, his sudden announcement coming over a year before the state goes to polls.

It is not clear what prompted the development in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state where elections to the 182-member Assembly are due in December 2022.

Rupani (65), the fourth chief minister to demit office in BJP-ruled states during the coronavirus pandemic, was sworn in as chief minister his second stint as CM – in December 2017.

“I have resigned as chief minister of Gujarat, Rupani told reporters after meeting Governor Acharya Devvrat and submitting his resignation letter.

“I was allowed to serve the state for five years. I have contributed to the development of the state. I will further do whatever is asked by my party, said Rupani, who completed five years in office on August 7 this year.

He first became the chief minister on August 7, 2016, following the resignation of incumbent Anandiben Patel, and continued in the office after the BJP’s victory in the 2017 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from PTI)