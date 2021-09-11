Ahmedabad: Just a year ahead of the assembly elections, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigned from his post on Saturday. Soon after announcing his move, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has submitted his resignation letter to Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhawan.Also Read - LIVE: Vijay Rupani Quits as Gujarat CM Ahead of Crucial Assembly Polls Next Year

He addressed a press conference following the unprecedented exit from the top post and said his resignation is in accordance to the “BJP’s tradition” of providing all party workers an equal opportunity. “I am ready to serve in whichever the role the party assigns to me,” Rupani said, adding that he is committed to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read - BJP Fields Priyanka Tibrewal Against Mamata Banerjee For Bhabanipur Bypoll | All You Need to Know

“I want to thank BJP for giving me this opportunity to serve as Gujarat’s CM. During my tenure, I got the opportunity to add to the development of the state under PM Modi’s leadership,” he said. Also Read - 2 Party Offices Of CPM Set On Fire In Agartala, Several Vehicles Torched, Party Blames BJP

Who will be the next CM?

After his unexpected move, many names are making the rounds as likely replacements of Rupani. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya, Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel and state cabinet minister RC Faldu are among the frontrunners, according to reports.

Gujarat BJP in-charge said that the new CM for the state will be decided according to the party process. “Gujarat’s new Chief Minister will be decided according to the party process,” Bhupendra Yadav said. As per reports, the Gujarat MLAs will meet on Tuesday for picking the new chief minister.

It must be noted that Vijay Rupani’s resignation drew questions from the opposition, with Congress working president Hardik Patel claiming that it reflects the BJP’s “lack of confidence” in their own chief minister.