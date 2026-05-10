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Free electricity, womens safety: Tamil Nadu CM Vijays first order after taking oath

‘Free electricity, women’s safety’: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s first order after taking oath

Vijay took the oath as the Tamil Nadu CM along with other ministers like KA Sengottaiyan, Aadhav Arjun, N Anand, Arunraj, Raj Mohan, P Venkataramanan, TK Prabhu, Keerthana, and CTR Nirmal Kumar.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister | Image: ANI

Tamil Nadu CM: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief, C. Joseph Vijay, was sworn in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, i.e., May 10. The Governor, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, administered the oath of Vijay to be the 13th chief minister of Tamil Nadu. He gave his address at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Vijay signed his first order, which comprised free electricity, action against drugs and women’s safety.

Vijay’s address

Vijay said, “An assistant director’s son has now become a chief minister. I know poverty and hunger, I didn’t come from a royal family. I faced a lot of hardships, may people humiliated me. I’m like your son, your brother. You have given me a place in your heart, accepted me.”

He also added, “The DMK cleaned up state coffers and we have taken over with Rs 10 lakh crore debt (projected figure till March 2027). We will not take a single penny from people’s funds and we will not allow anyone to loot the state.”

Also Read: Trisha Krishnan celebrates rumoured boyfriend Thalapathy Vijay’s victory by doing THIS – See pics

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Vijay’s first orders

After taking the oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay signed his first order. It comprised free electricity, action against drugs and women’s safety.

Vijay’s message for Gen-Zs

In the address, Vijay had a special message for the Gen Z voters of the state as he said, “I will repay my debt of gratitude to you by working for your future. Stay confident this Vijay Mama will always be there for you.”

Other ministers

Vijay took the oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu along with 9 other ministers like KA Sengottaiyan, Aadhav Arjun, N Anand, Arunraj, Raj Mohan, P Venkataramanan, TK Prabhu, Keerthana, and CTR Nirmal Kumar.

Also Read: Vijay formally stakes claim to form government after meeting governor in Tamil Nadu

Earlier on May 9, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) President Thol. Thirumavalavan provided an official confirmation letter to Aadhav Arjuna, TVK General Secretary- Election Campaign Management, and extended the party’s support to TVK to form a government in the state. VCK chief Thirumavalavan wrote a letter to Tamil Nadu Governor stating that the party has extended support to the TVK.

“This support is extended pursuant to the results of the General Assembly Elections held for the State of Tamil Nadu on 23rd April 2026, and is being conveyed in the interest of stable and democratic governance for the people of Tamil Nadu. I request Your Excellency to take on record my unconditional support,” the letter said.

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