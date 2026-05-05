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How and with whom will TVK form government in Tamil Nadu? Will actor Vijay become Chief Minister?

How and with whom will TVK form government in Tamil Nadu? Will actor Vijay become Chief Minister?

How will TVK form government in Tamil Nadu? The final figures for the Tamil Nadu election results have been released. Now, the process of government formation has intensified. Preparations for the Chief Minister's swearing-in ceremony have also begun.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate from the Perambur constituency, Vijay, celebrates after winning in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections results, in Chennai (PTI image)

Who will form the government in Tamil Nadu? Will actor Vijay become the Chief Minister? After all, how will Thalapathy Vijay’s party TVK be able to form the government? Who will support TVK? Will a new alliance be formed? Will a new equation give government to Tamil Nadu? All these questions are floating in the politics of Tamil Nadu. Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK i.e. Tamilaga Vetti Kazhagam (TVK) gave a surprising performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results. TVK emerged as the largest party in the Tamil Nadu election results. TVK defeated DMK and AIADMK.

In fact, the TVK won 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results. This is a surprising result, something the DMK and AIADMK never imagined. However, despite winning 108 seats, the TVK is still short of a majority. The majority mark is 118, with the TVK 10 seats short. This means that no single party has secured a majority in Tamil Nadu. This sudden shift in Tamil Nadu politics has sparked discussions about the possibility of a post-election alliance.

ALSO READ: Will Thalapthy Vijay’s TVK join forces with BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu? Here’s what BJP has offered

The biggest question is whether the TVK will form a government with the AIADMK. Indeed, the ruling DMK has slipped to second place with 59 seats, while the AIADMK has won only 47. So, the big question is whether the AIADMK, in alliance with Vijay, will keep the DMK out of power in Tamil Nadu?

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Another possibility is that TVK could form a government with the Congress and independent MLAs. Congress has already indicated its support for “Jana Nayakan” Vijay, and Rahul Gandhi also spoke with him after TVK’s impressive performance.

Currently, the TVK has 108 seats, while the Congress has five. A majority will require the support of other regional parties and independent MLAs. When the vote count began to favor the TVK, the party announced that it would form the government on its own.

ALSO READ| Thalapathy Vijay’s family reacts on TVK’s historic win, highlights his mother’s key role

Vijay stakes claim to form government

Amidst all the speculation, TVK’s Vijay has written to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, requesting an invitation to form a government. Vijay has staked claim to form a government and has appealed to the Governor to invite him for the swearing-in ceremony.

According to sources, this letter was sent to the Raj Bhavan via email. In the letter, Vijay stated that the party would prove its majority within two weeks. Vijay is expected to meet with the winning candidates at the TVK office today around 11 a.m. Amid the uncertain future of Tamil Nadu, one thing is clear: Vijay’s TVK has changed the traditional DMK versus AIADMK politics in its very first election.

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