Vijaya Dashami 2022: Continuing with past traditions, people across the country are all set to celebrate Dussehra (Vijaya Dashami) with the burning of effigies of Ravan, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakaran. The festival which marks the victory of good over evil is observed on the day Dashami Tithi (tenth date) of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Ashwin month.

Like other cities of the country, Vijaya Dashami is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in Ranchi—home town of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. At several places in Ranchi, Dussehra Melas are organised, however, Ravan Dahan is the highlight of the festival. Take a look at some famous places for Ravan Dahan ((a ritual in which an effigy of the ten-headed demon Ravan is burnt down to mark the end of evil) in Ranchi.

Morabadi Argora Shalimar Market Hundru Tupudana

In Morabadi ground, a 70-foot effigy of Ravan will go up in flames at 5:3o PM today. Besides, effigies of Meghanad (65-ft) and Kumbhkaran (60-ft) will also be burnt to mark the victory of good over evil.

Owing to the IMD’s weather prediction, the organisers have made all the effigies waterproof. For the unversed, the weather department has predicted light to moderate rain throughout the week in Ranchi.