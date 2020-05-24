New Delhi: Come Monday, the Indian skies will open up for domestic passenger flights after a gap of two months. However, there are some airports which will not be able to operate flights from Monday. Also Read - Apart From Domestic Flights, Centre Allows 'UDAN' Regional Air Services on Select Routes With Conditions

A number of states such as Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu were opposed to opening up of their airports in view of increasing cases of the coronavirus infection, making it tough for the airlines as well as the civil aviation authorities to resume services.

Notably, these states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are home to some of the busiest airports in terms of passenger traffic.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Twitter said that it is extremely ill-advised to reopen airports in red zones.

Expressing similar sentiments, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also said she will urge the Centre to postpone the resumption of domestic flight services at Kolkata and Bagdogra airports by a few days.

On the other hand, many states expressed serious reservations about the Centre’s decision to start flight services. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab, Assam and Andhra Pradesh have announced their respective quarantine measures for passengers arriving at their airports.

Because of the damage caused to the airports across the state, the West Bengal government on Sunday said that the Bagdogra airport in the state will not handle any domestic flights between May 25-27. However, it will handle 20 flights per day from May 28.

Likewise, officials stated that the Vijayawada and Vizag airports will not operate any domestic flights on Monday, but the services in these airports will begin from Tuesday. However, Hyderabad airport will handle 20 domestic flights per day from Monday.

In the meantime, the Health Ministry on Sunday has issued guidelines for domestic travel, advising passengers to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices and asking states to ensure thermal screening at the departure point of airports, railway stations and bus terminals.

Asymptomatic passengers should be permitted to travel after being asked to self-monitor for 14 days, the ministry said.

Dos and Don’ts shall be provided along with tickets to travellers by the agencies concerned, said the ministry’s guidelines for domestic travel (air/train/inter-state bus travel).