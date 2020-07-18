New Delhi: In a development to the Vikas Dubey encounter case, a counter-affidavit was on Saturday filed in the Supreme Court by one of the petitioners. This counter-affidavit was in reply to the Uttar Pradesh government’s affidavit which was filed yesterday. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Private Vehicles Allowed, But Conditions Apply; Govt Announces New Guidelines For Citizens | Read Details

The petitioner, Anoop Prakash Awasthi, in his counter-affidavit, stated that there is an illegality in the constitution of the Judicial Inquiry Commission for the matter. Further, the petitioner also alleged institutional bias in the appointment of SIT. Also Read - Aaditya Thackeray-Led Yuva Sena Moves Supreme Court Against UGC's Decision to Conduct Final Year Exams

Yesterday, the Uttar Pradesh Police had informed the Supreme Court that gangster Vikas Dubey did not surrender after the Ujjain police verified his identity and took him into custody. Later, this information was shared with the UP police. Also Read - Vikas Dubey Killing: 'Encounter Not Fake', UP Police to SC; Says State Too Acted 'as Per Law'

Clarifying on the change of vehicles in the incident, the UP police said Dubey was taken in the STF vehicle from Ujjain to Guna (253 kms). “From Guna, he was handed over to the investigating officer Ramakant Pachuri who took him in his SUV…. accused was sitting between constable Pradeep Kumara and Pachuri in the middle seat when the accident took place. Accused Dubey was being transferred from vehicle to vehicle to ensure security and alertness”, said the UP police affidavit in the apex court, answering more than dozen questions associated with the alleged encounter of Dubey.

How did police accurately fire four bullets? The police said, “This claim is incorrect. Actually six bullets were fired by police. Only three hit the accused. It was a close and face to face exchange of fire in self-defence by police.”

Why was he not handcuffed? The UP police replied, “There were 15 policemen and 3 vehicles to escort the accused directly to the court at Kanpur. He had to be produced at Kanpur within 24 hours before the court which was expiring at 10 am on July 10.”

The police also informed the apex court that there was no decision at any stage to bring back Dubey on a chartered plane, as a team of STF had left from Lucknow by road to join the existing raiding teams at Guna, and one STF team was already stationed at Gwalior for intelligence collection and arrest.

(With agencu inputs)