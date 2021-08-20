Lucknow: In a major development to the Vikas Dubey encounter case, a three-member judicial commission, appointed on the direction of the Supreme Court, has cleared the Uttar Pradesh police of any wrongdoing. The panel tabled its report in UP Assembly on Thursday. “….evidence relating to sequence of events which ultimately resulted in the death of accused Vikas Dubey do not raise any kind of suspicion or doubt about the genuineness of police version of events,” the report said.Also Read - Vikas Dubey's Wife Sends Notice Over Book, Film on His Life, Kanpur Encounter

The three-member panel was headed by retired Supreme Court judge B S Chauhan. In their report, they also recommended an inquiry against the “erring public servants” maintaining there was enough evidence that Dubey and his gang were patronised by local police, revenue and administrative officials, reported The Indian Express.

“Police and revenue officers patronised him and his gang. If any person lodged any complaint against Vikas Dubey or his associates, the complainant was always humiliated by the police. Even if the higher authorities directed to lodge the complaint, the local police dictated the terms,” the leading news portal quoted the report.

“Investigation in any case lodged against them was never impartial. Sections relating to serious offences were dropped before filing the chargesheet. During the trial, most witnesses turn hostile. Vikas Dubey and his associates got bail orders from the courts easily and quickly as there was no serious opposition by the state authorities and government advocates. State authorities never considered it appropriate to engage a special counsel for his prosecution. The state never moved any application for cancellation of bail or approached the superior court for cancellation of any of the bail orders,” the report added.

Vikas Dubey Encounter Case

Eight policemen, including a DSP, were gunned down by henchmen of slain gangster Vikas Dubey in July last year.

Later, Vikas was killed in an encounter on the morning of July 10, when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in the Bhauti area in Sachendi, the police had said.

Prior to Dubey’s encounter, five of his alleged associates were killed in separate encounters, while 36 including two policemen and four women were arrested and sent to jail.