Vikas Dubey Encounter: Slain UP Gangster Vikas Dubey was on the run since July 3 after killing eight cops in an encounter in Kanpur — while Police was chasing him. On July 9, he was arrested from Madhya Pradesh. But what he did in between still remains a mystery as he was believed to have stayed in a flat in Faridabad as well. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Complete Shutdown on Weekends Till July 31, All Markets to Remain Shut | Read Fresh Guidelines

As investigations are going on, now it has been revealed that Vikas did not reach Madhya Pradesh straight from Haryana. He went to Rajasthan and from there he reached Ujjain by bus. He took a dip in the Kshipra river here before reaching the Mahakaleshwar temple where he was eventually arrested last week, investigations so far have revealed. Also Read - Vikas Dubey Encounter: Uttar Pradesh Forms Judicial Commission to Probe Death of Gangster

Various details emerged as police here in Madhya Pradesh probed further about his escape from Uttar Pradesh after the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed on July 3. Also Read - Vikas Dubey's Elder Son Says He Came From Russia, Police Not Sure How

Ujjain’s Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh said 11 teams were constituted to investigate how Dubey arrived here and the circumstances leading to his arrest, that ended the week-long multi-state manhunt for the gangster.

These teams examined CCTV footage of various areas and enquired with some hotels, lodges and bus owners/drivers.

According to the investigation so far, Dubey reached Jhalawar from Alwar (Rajasthan) in a Rajasthan transport corporation bus. From Jhalawar, Dubey took a private bus to Ujjain.

“After travelling on seat no. 6 of a bus from Jhalawar, he reached Ujjains Dewas Gate bus stand at 3.58 am (on Thursday). From there, he took an auto-rickshaw and reached the Mahakaleshwar temple and enquired with a couple of hotels nearby (but did not check-in), Manoj Singh said.

After getting to know that the temple opens around 7.30 am for devotees, he went to the Ram Ghat located near the temple where he took a dip in the Kshipra river. He then reached the temple where he was finally caught by police, Singh said.

On Thursday, police said flower and puja material shop owner Suresh Mali recognised Dubey when he was enquiring with him about the opening of the temple.

Mali then informed the police and the Mahakaleshwar temple’s security personnel about the gangster, they said.

Dubey was subsequently intercepted by the police at the temples exit gate and taken into custody.

The Ujjain police later handed over Dubey to the Uttar Pradesh Police.

(With PTI Inputs)