Vikas Dubey News: Vikas Dubey, the history-sheeter and mastermind behind killing 8 policemen in Kanpur, was shot dead on Friday morning after being critically injured in an alleged shootout with STF officials. He was shot when he reportedly tried to flee, following a road accident in which the vehicle he was travelling in overturned. Also Read - History-Sheeter Vikas Dubey, Mastermind Behind Kanpur Ambush, Shot Dead in Early Morning Police Chase: How Events Unfolded

If reports are to be believed as the convoy bringing Dubey from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain reached Bhauti area under Barra police circle in Kanpur today, the vehicle in which the history-sheeter was seated, overturned after skidding on the road due to heavy rain. Also Read - 24 Hours After 'Surrender', Gangster Vikas Dubey Killed in Encounter in Kanpur

Dubey, along with two other police personnel in the vehicle, was injured in the accident. As soon as the Kanpur encounter mastermind was taken out of the vehicle, he allegedly snatched a pistol from the STF team and tried to fire at the police. He was fatally injured in retaliatory firing. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown Latest News Today: 55-Hour Shutdown to Begin From 10 PM Tonight; Date, Time And List of Cities Under Strict Restrictions Here

He received a bullet injury on the chest which proved fatal. Dubey was taken to the emergency ward of the Hallett Hospital in blood-soaked condition. SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar said that the doctors have confirmed the death of Vikas Dubey.

“Gangster Vikas Dubey attempted to flee after the car overturned. Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital”, said SP Kanpur West.