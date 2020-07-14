New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report into the alleged fake encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey, also confirming that it would take up pleas seeking court-monitored probe into the gangster’s killing. Also Read - Vikas Dubey Encounter: Akhilesh Yadav Claims Google Maps Can 'Track' Accident, Twitter Can't Stop Laughing

The Uttar Pradesh government conveyed to the top court that it would file status report by July 16. The next hearing in the case will take place on July 20, when the apex court will take up pleas seeking court-monitored probe into the encounter.

Additionally, the bench, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, said that it might consider appointing a committee headed by a former judge to probe the encounter, as well as the killing of eight policemen, including a DSP, by Dubey and his associates on July 3.

Today’s development comes a day after the Allahabad High Court, on Monday, rejected a plea seeking constitution of a judicial commission under a retired or sitting judge to probe the case. A day ago, on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government had constituted a one-member judicial commission, under a retired high court judge, to probe the case.

Dubey was gunned down on July 10 in Kanpur, exactly a week after and in the same city where he had murdered the eight policemen in cold blood. He had surrendered in dramatic circumstances in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on July 9, after almost a week of being on the run.