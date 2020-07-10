New Delhi: The dramatic killing of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey on early Friday morning definitely raised some pertinent questions after the Uttar Pradesh Police claimed he was shot dead in an alleged ‘encounter’, when he tried to escape. Also Read - Ekta Kapoor Style Entry? Slain Gangster Sanjeev Dubey Comes Alive After a Decade During Hunt For Vikas Dubey Earlier

Dubey, the mastermind behind the killing of 8 policemen in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, was killed amid an accident in which a convoy of UP Special Task Force (STF) that was bringing back the gangster from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur got overturned. The UP Police claimed that he tried to flee the scene and tried to fire at the police. Also Read - Vikas Dubey Tests Negative For Coronavirus, Post-mortem Examination to Follow; Govt Faces Oppn Wrath

However, video footage and witness accounts have been emerging since then suspecting the encounter to be a “fake”, akin with the controversial Hyderabad encounter. Also Read - Vikas Dubey Encounter: Rohit Shetty Trends as Twitterati Say 'Overturned Car' Story is Actually a Movie Scene

Here are the five big questions being raised:

1. Why was Vikas Dubey’s car switched while shifting him to Kanpur?

2. Why was the criminal charged with over 60 criminal cases, including murders, not handcuffed?

3. Why was the media stopped 2 km away from the accident and encounter spot?

4. Gunshots were heard by locals, but there were no witnesses to the accident. Was it staged?

5. Why was there a Supreme Court plea suspecting a fake encounter less than a day before the killing?

Vikas Dubey was arrested in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh yesterday and was handed back to the UP Police this morning. However, a video that surfaced following his arrest almost hinted that he surrendered without resistance.