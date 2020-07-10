New Delhi: Notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who last Friday killed eight policemen with his henchmen, was earlier today himself gunned down in an encounter in Kanpur, exactly a week after and in the same city where last Friday’s killings took place. Also Read - Hyderabad Encounter: 3 Forensic Doctors of AIIMS to Conduct Second Autopsy of 4 Accused

In what have been a dramatic 24 hours, the gangster went from 'surrendering' in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain to being killed in Kanpur. He had been on the run for six days, before finally surrendering in Ujjain.

Today's early morning encounter, however, brought back memories of a similar encounter that took place December last. On December 6, 2019, four gang-rape and murder accused were shot dead by Hyderabad's Cyberabad Police after they allegedly tried to flee after being taken for a reconstruction of the crime scene.

Back then, just like today, the development, while being welcomed by the general public, left social media sharply divided. While one section hailed the police for ‘instant justice’, another termed the encounter as ‘extrajudicial murder’. Also, in both cases, the accused allegedly tried to flee after snatching weapons from the police.

Here we look back at the sequence of events:

Hyderabad gang-rape and murder: On November 27, 2019, the victim, who was a doctor, was gang-raped and subsequently killed by two lorry drivers and their respective assistants. Her scooter had broken down near Tondupally toll plaza after which she took a taxi to a dermatologist’s office in Hyderabad. In her absence, the scooter’s tires were deflated by the accused. On her return, the accused first offered to help her and then proceeded to sexually assault her. Later, they burnt her corpse and dumped it near the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road.

The accused, who were reportedly drunk during the entire episode, were arrested within 24 hours of the crime. They were identified as Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen Kumar and Chintakunta Chenna Keshavulu. The incident triggered protests across the country and was also debated in both houses of Parliament.

The encounter: Then, on December 6, the accused were taken to the location for reconstruction of crime scene. Here, as per the police, at around 3:30 AM, the four tried to escape from the spot. They allegedly snatched weapons from and attacked the police team. According to the police, the officers showed ‘extreme restraint’ and asked the accused to surrender but retaliated after allegedly being shot at first. In the ensuing encounter, all four accused were shot dead.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar was instantly hailed as Singham, after the titular ‘super cop’, played by Ajay Devgn, in a Bollywood film of the same name. The Telangana High Court, however, ordered a probe into the killings. Later, on December 12, the Supreme Court set up a three-member committee to probe the case, giving it six months to complete its probe.

The apex court also restrained other courts or authorities from investigating the case until further orders.