New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police, which has been accused of killing notorious gangster Vikas Dubey in a ‘fake encounter’ last Friday, today submitted its affidavit in the Supreme Court in this regard, stating that his killing was not ‘fake’, adding that the state, too, has acted ‘as per law and Supreme Court guidelines’. Also Read - Vikas Dubey Encounter: Supreme Court Asks Uttar Pradesh Government to File Status Report

“Vikas Dubey’s killing is not a fake encounter. His case can’t be compared with the Telangana encounter. While the Telangana government hasn’t set up a judicial commission, the Uttar Pradesh government has done so”, the affidavit quoted UP DGP HC Awasthy as saying. Also Read - Vikas Dubey Encounter: Akhilesh Yadav Claims Google Maps Can 'Track' Accident, Twitter Can't Stop Laughing

“More facts will be filed later if given time”, the DGP was further quoted as saying. He also said that the two encounters cannot be compared also because while the accused in Telangana case were not ‘hardened criminals’, Dubey had over 60 cases against him. Also Read - After Vikas Dubey Episode, Mayawati Says Don't Put Brahmin Community in Dock Over Crimes of One Person

Notably, in Telangana’s Hyderabad last December, four gang-rape and murder accused were shot dead by the police after they allegedly tried to escape from the crime scene, where they had been taken for reconstruction of the sequence of events.

In Vikas Dubey’s case too, the UP Police said that he was shot dead after he tried to escape after the police vehicle that was bringing him back to Kanpur, the city where had and his associates had shot dead eight policemen on July 3, overturned.

Dubey was killed within 24 hours of his dramatic arrest in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on July 9. The UP government has set up a one-member judicial commission to probe his killing.

On July 20, the top court will hear two separate pleas seeking court-monitored probe into the encounter.