New Delhi: A day after 8 policemen were killed in Kanpur encounter, the district administration demolished the house of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, the prime accused in the gunfight. Notably, eight police personnel, including a DSP, were gunned down in a village near Kanpur city on Friday. Also Read - 'Goondaraj in UP': Opposition Targets Yogi Government After 8 Policemen Killed in Kanpur

The policemen who attained martyrdom were — Deputy SP Devendra Mishra (54) who was posted as Circle Officer of Bilhaur, SHO Shivrajpur police station Mahesh Kumar Yadav (42), Sub-Inspector Anoop Kumar Singh (32), Sub-Inspector Nebu Lal (48), constables Jitendra Pal (26), Sultan Singh (34), Bablu Kumar (23) and Rahul Kumar (24).

Seven others, including a civilian, were injured in the attack from a rooftop on a police team after it entered Bikru village past Thursday midnight to arrest Dubey, who has faced 60 criminal cases.

Earlier in the day, the UP Police has suspended Station Officer of Chaubeypur police station in Kanpur district in view of allegations of his involvement in the killing of the 8 policemen. “In view of the allegations levelled against SO, he has been suspended and all the allegations are being thoroughly looked into,” IG Kanpur Range Mohit Agarwal told reporters.

Meanwhile, Dubey is on the run since yesterday. At least 20 teams of police are searching for him. A reward of Rs 50,000 has also been announced for information leading to the criminal’s arrest.Officials said Dubey was an accused in the murder of Santosh Shukla, a minister of state-rank BJP leader, inside a police station in 2001. But he was acquitted. Besides, he has over 60 cases against him with charges of murder, attempt to murder, robbery.