Vikas Dubey News: A day after he was taken into custody from Ujjain's Mahakal temple, Vikas Dubey, the mastermind behind the killing of 8 policemen in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur was killed on Friday morning. Reports claimed that one of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) that was bringing back the gangster from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur overturned early this morning on the highway.

Following this, he (Dubey) attempted to flee. Shots were fired and he has been rushed to a nearby hospital. He was confirmed dead by the doctor at the hospital.

Police has also confirmed that Vikas Dubey arrested for killing 8 policemen has been killed.