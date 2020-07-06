New Delhi: The reward on the head of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, involved in the killing of eight police personnel in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh has been increased to Rs 2.50 lakh on Monday. “The cash reward for the arrest of Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 2.50 lakh by UP Director General of Police HC Awasthy,” Additional Director General Law and Order Prashant Kumar told PTI.

Meanwhile, Kanpur police has suspended Sub-Inspector Kunwar Pal, Sub-Inspector Krishna Kumar Sharma, and Constable Rajeev over their alleged involvement in the Kanpur encounter case. Kanpur Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar P said that as and when police is getting any information, it is conducting raids. Teams of all police stations are on alert to catch the culprits.

The state borders have been sealed and alert issued on the India-Nepal border since Dubey’s last location was traced in Auraiya. The police is said to have seized arms and ammunition from Bikru village house of Dubey on Sunday, including six pistols, 15 bombs, and 25 cartridges.

Earlier on Saturday, Kanpur district administration had demolished the house of Dubey. Yesterday, his accomplice identified as Daya Shankar Agnihotri was nabbed. He told the media that the prime accused had received a phone call before the police team came to arrest him.

“He received a phone call from police station before the police came to arrest him. Following this, he called around 25-30 people. He fired bullets on police personnel. I was locked inside the house at the time of encounter therefore saw nothing”, Daya Shankar Agnihotri informed reporters. Also Read - 'Not a Criminal,' Says Kanpur Firing Mastermind Vikas Dubey in Video, Discloses His Political Links Sarla Dubey, mother of the history-sheeter has asked police officials to shoot her son ‘wherever he is’. Acording to the reports of PTI, Sarla Dubey is angry over the brutal killing of the police personnel. “Maar dalo unko, jahaan rahe maar dalo (He should be gunned down, wherever he is found),” she told a news channel.