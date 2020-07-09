New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh police has taken custody of gangster Vikas Dubey, who was earlier in the day arrested outside a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain after purchasing prasad and an entry ticket to the shrine. Notably, Dubey is wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed. Also Read - Had Planned to Burn Bodies of Slain Cops, Didn’t Have Time, Says Vikas Dubey Hours of Arrest

The police have now departed for Uttar Pradesh.

Carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to his arrest, Dubey had been on the run since last Friday night when a police party, which had gone to arrest him from his house in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, was ambushed. The group was caught in a hail of gunfire from rooftops, which left eight policemen dead including a deputy superintendent.

Police say he has been a prime accused in some 60 criminal cases in his lifetime, including murders. Among them, he was accused of killing a BJP MLA in a police station 20 years ago but was acquitted for lack of evidence.

Lauding Ujjain police for arresting Dubey, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, “Those who feel that after going to the Mahakal temple, their sins will be wiped out, they do not know about the Mahakal. Our government will not spare any criminals.”