New Delhi: Gangster Vikas Dubey, who was killed earlier in the day in police encounter, has tested negative for Coronavirus, following which his body has now been sent for post-mortem examination. Dr RB Kamal, Principal of the Lal Lajpat Rai hospital where Dubey was brought after being shot, said that the report of the Corona test had shown him negative for the virus. "We are now carrying out the post mortem," news agency IANS quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, police officials are ye to confirm if the body of the gangster would be handed over to his wife Richa, who has been released after almost 12 hours of questioning by the STF. The other family members of Vikas Dubey have apparently refused to take the body and hold cremation. "We will see what is to be done," said a police official.

Earlier in the day, Dubey was shot dead by police, who claim he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on the outskirts of the city. Police alleged that the gangster snatched a pistol from one of the policemen injured in the accident and was shot when he opened fire while trying to flee, an account being questioned by opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh.

Raising a question on the government, Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav tweeted “Actually, the car did not overturn. It was an effort to save the (state) government from tumbling due to revelation of secrets.”

Issuing a video statement, Congress leader Jitin Prasada from Uttar Pradesh said, “If an eye for an eye is the answer, then what is the need for a court?” He said that the alleged encounter raised question about “who are the people who wanted the secrets to be buried with Dubey?”

Echoing the sentiment, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted: “The culprit is finished, but what about the crime and the people who protected it?”

BSP supremo Mayawati, who recently backed the Centre’s handling of the India-China tensions, demanded a “high-level inquiry” into the alleged shootout. Mayawati said the inquiry be under the Supreme Court supervision, adding that the need for the same arises not just to know the truth but also to “determine the police-criminal-politician nexus”.