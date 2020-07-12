Lucknow: The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will seal the house of slain gangster Vikas Dubey at the Indralok Colony in Krishna Nagar locality on Monday. Also Read - 150 Bigha Farm House, 12 Houses, 21 Flats: List of Properties of UP Gangster Vikas Dubey

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman Shiva Kant Dwivedi said, "The decision was taken after the family did not submit documents. The copy of the layout plan in the LDA records does not have a basement which the team found during inspection. It means construction was done without seeking approval from the authority."

A notice was pasted on the wall of the gate, asking the owner to produce documents, including layout map, before LDA officials by Thursday evening but no family member turned up.

The house was constructed in 1990 in the name of Vikas’s wife Richa Dubey.

An LDA team had recently inspected the house and found an unauthorised basement.