New Delhi: Soon after his arrest in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, Gangster Vikas Dubey's mother Sarla Devi on Thursday said heris a Samajwadi Party member. However, the SP has denied this claim and demanded strict action against Dubey.

Dubey was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday after a six-day manhunt following the Kanpur encounter in which eight policemen were gunned down.

Earlier, in a 2017 video seen on social media, the gangster is heard claiming that two BJP MLAs helped him in the past.

Replying to a question on the next course of action about her son, Sarla Devi said the government should do whatever it feels appropriate. “At this time, he is not in the BJP, he is with the SP,” she told reporters.

On the other hand, one SP spokesman said Vikas is not a member of the party and he demanded that strict action should be taken against him.

His call record details should be made public as demanded by party president Akhilesh Yadav to expose his links.

After playing hide and seek for six days, gangster Vikas Dubey was finally on Thursday arrested outside a temple in Ujjain by MP Police. He was arrested after purchasing prasad and an entry ticket to the shrine.

(With inputs from PTI)