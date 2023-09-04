Vikram Lander ‘Hops’ On Moon, Is It Returning To Earth? | Video

New Delhi: In another significant milestone connected to the successful Chandrayaan-3 lander, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) executed a command for the Vikram Lander to reignite its engines, which it accomplished, landing just 30-40 cm from its target. The Indian space agency shared this achievement on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). This achievement is a major boost for future sample return missions and potential human expeditions to the moon. The successful execution of the hop experiment demonstrates the lander’s ability to move and navigate the lunar terrain, a critical capability for future exploratory missions.

“Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Vikram soft-landed on Moon, once again! The Vikram Lander exceeded its mission objectives, successfully executing a hop experiment. Upon command, it fired its engines, elevating itself by about 40 cm as expected and safely landed at a distance of 30 – 40 cm away,” ISRO wrote.

🇮🇳Vikram soft-landed on 🌖, again! Vikram Lander exceeded its mission objectives. It successfully underwent a hop experiment. On command, it fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected and landed safely at a distance of 30 – 40 cm away.… pic.twitter.com/T63t3MVUvI — ISRO (@isro) September 4, 2023

The Vikram Lander, which made its lunar touchdown on August 23, carries four payloads designed for a comprehensive lunar environment study. These include RAMBHA, measuring near-surface plasma density; ChaSTE, assessing lunar soil thermal properties; ILSA, monitoring seismic activity around the landing site; and LRA, contributing to lunar system dynamics understanding.

Following the successful hop experiment, all systems on the Vikram Lander reported nominal performance and good health. The deployed RAMBHA, ChaSTE, and ILSA were expertly folded back and subsequently redeployed, showcasing the lander’s operational capabilities.

This accomplishment in Vikram Lander’s hop experiment represents a significant milestone in India’s space exploration endeavours. It not only highlights the country’s technological prowess but also paves the way for more ambitious lunar missions in the future. As ISRO continues to analyze the valuable data transmitted by the Vikram Lander, the world anticipates further groundbreaking achievements from this pioneering lunar mission.

Will Vikram Return To Earth?

The answer is no; the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover will remain on the moon as enduring symbols of India’s historic achievement. “The solar panel is oriented to receive the light at the next sunrise expected on September 22, 2023. The receiver is kept on. Hoping for a successful awakening for another set of assignments! Else, it will forever stay there as India’s lunar ambassador,” ISRO said.

Importantly, this achievement sets the stage for future sample return and human missions, igniting enthusiasm for the next phase of lunar exploration! All systems performed as expected and remain in good health. The deployed RAMBHA, ChaSTE, and ILSA were folded back and redeployed successfully after the experiment.

