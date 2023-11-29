Viksit Bharat @2047: Vision Document Being Prepared To Make India $30 Trillion Economy, Says NITI Aayog CEO

Home

In 2023, NITI Aayog was entrusted with the task of consolidating the 10 sectoral thematic visions into a combined vision for Viksit Bharat @2047.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will releases the vision document in January next year.

India@2047: The NITI Aayog is preparing a vision document to help make India a developed economy of about USD 30 trillion by the year 2047– the 100-year anniversary of the country’s independence.

“The draft ‘Vision India @2047’ document will outline the institutional and structural changes/ reforms that will be needed for the country to become a developed nation by 2047,” said NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam on Wednesday.

Addressing an event organised by industry body FICCI, Subrahmanyam said the NITI Aayog is preparing a vision plan for India to become a developed economy by 2047, adding that the document will be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January next year.

Providing a sneak peek in some of the goals outlined in the vision document for the country to become a developed nation, Subrahmanyam said the government wants college enrolment rate in India to increase from 27 per cent to 50-60 per cent.

“So, the college going population would go up from 4 crore to 8- 9 crore. So we need thousand more universities, in addition to thousand universities we have today,” he said.

Subrahmanyam highlighted that since states are fiscally stressed, funds for opening new universities will have to come from the private sector.

The NITI Aayog chief noted that there is a need to create education cities like Boston and San Francisco where R&D and innovation can happen.

Observing that the median age of half of India’s population is below 29 years, the NITI Aayog CEO said,” We have a window of 25 years to exploit the demographic potential of India.”

While noting that India is going to be the provider of largest workforce in the world, Subrahmanyam said every year, 13 lakh Indian students go out of India to complete their higher education.

He emphasised that steps should be taken to attract more and more students to India.

