Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Sees 15 Crore Participants In Two Months Across States

The Yatra embodies the spirit of "Jan Bhagidari" (public participation).

15,00,00,000 Indians joined. (Image: X/@ianuragthakur)

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: In just two months, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has captivated India, drawing over 15 crore enthusiastic participants. This mammoth people’s participation speaks volumes about the Yatra’s impact on forging a unified path towards a thriving and inclusive India. Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a landmark initiative aimed at ensuring 100% saturation of government schemes across the nation.

People’s participation numbers increased dramatically after the campaign was launched in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. While the Yatra had reached out to 2.06 crore people at the end of week 4 on December 13, 2023, the numbers swelled to 5 crores at the end of 5 weeks by December 22, 2023.

Over the next four weeks, the Yatra drew 10 crore participants crossing the 15 crore milestone. As of 17 January, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra dashboard read 15.34 crore participants covering 2.21 lakh Gram Panchayats and 9,541 urban locations.

The Yatra embodies the spirit of “Jan Bhagidari” (public participation). Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it aims to reach every eligible individual with welfare schemes through IEC vans travelling across cities and villages. Through these vans, it equips communities with knowledge about government schemes, sustainable farming, and access to affordable healthcare, sanitation, and financial independence.

As of January 17, 2024, over 4 crore people have been screened in health camps. There are over 38 Lakh registrations on My Bharat. More than 2 crore Ayushman Bharat health cards have been issued to ensure accessible healthcare for all. The Yatra has covered over two lakh Gram Panchayats.

Over 1 Lakh Gram Panchayats have achieved 100% saturation for Ayushman Cards, empowering millions with healthcare access. Clean water through the “Har Ghar Jal” scheme now reaches over 79,000 Gram Panchayats, while 100% land records digitization in over 1.38 Lakh Gram panchayat facilitates transparency and security. Moreover, over 17,000 Gram Panchayats have achieved ODF Plus compliance, marking a testament to clean living.

