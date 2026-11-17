‘Viksit UP 2047’ gets PM Modi’s approval; roadmap prepared to transform Uttar Pradesh into USD 6 trillion economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the vision document outlining Uttar Pradesh’s development goals for 2047. Following the approval, the Yogi Adityanath-led government is preparing to have the Prime Minister formally launch the “Developed UP@2047” roadmap. The state government is reportedly seeking an appointment with him for the launch.

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his approval to the vision document for a developed Uttar Pradesh. According to the reports, the Yogi government is now preparing to have Prime Minister Modi launch the “Developed UP@2047” roadmap. It is seeking an appointment with him for the launch.

After the launch, work will begin on transforming Uttar Pradesh into a fully developed state and expanding its economy to USD 6 trillion by 2047. As part of the first phase, the roadmap sets short-term targets of expanding the state’s economy to USD 1 trillion by 2030 and medium-term targets of reaching USD 2 trillion by 2036.

A roadmap has been prepared focusing on 12 sectors: agriculture, animal husbandry, industrial development, IT and electronics, tourism, urban development, transport, environment and forests, social welfare, healthcare, education and skill development, and security and good governance.

Here are some of the key details:

Work on transforming Uttar Pradesh into a fully developed state will begin after the launch.

The government will also start working to expand its economy to USD 6 trillion by 2047.

The Planning Department has prepared the vision document after incorporating inputs and suggestions from NITI Aayog, subject experts, industrialists, economists and the general public.

After receiving approval from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the document was sent to the Prime Minister for approval two months ago.

According to senior government sources, the Prime Minister has now given his approval.

The vision document for a developed Uttar Pradesh is built around three key themes: Economic Strength, Creative Strength and Quality of Life.

UP Aims to Contribute More Than 20 percent to India’s Economy

The document puts Uttar Pradesh’s current population at 243 million and estimates that it will reach 290 million by 2047. By 2047, the state aims to increase life expectancy from 68 to 80 years, raise the urbanisation rate from 24.54% to 60%, and achieve 100 percent literacy, up from the current 67.68 percent.

The plan also aims to reduce the unemployment rate from 2.7 percent to 0.5 percent and increase Uttar Pradesh’s contribution to India’s economy from 9.2 percent to more than 20 percent.

UP CM releases ‘Yogi Ki Paati’ book, recounts efforts to set up school in Gorakhpur village

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday recalled how the Forest Department had filed a case against him for setting up a school in a Gorakhpur village, as he released a coffee table book documenting his letters to the public on issues concerning various sections of society.

Speaking at the launch of ‘Yogi Ki Paati’ at his official residence here, Adityanath also recounted his efforts to improve the lives of marginalised communities, tackle encephalitis and overhaul government schools, while highlighting the transformation of Vantangiya settlements.

Reflecting on his 28-29 years in public life, the chief minister said he had often thought about ways to communicate with ordinary citizens on issues that remained unaddressed or were not widely discussed.

“During my official engagements, I would often contemplate how to foster a dialogue with ordinary citizens regarding aspects that remain unaddressed, areas that have yet to be touched upon,” he said.

Recalling a village in Gorakhpur where he celebrates Diwali, Adityanath said children there had no access to schooling. Through his temple trust, he established a school by renovating an existing shed belonging to the Forest Department, painting it and making seating arrangements.

“For this, a case was filed against me by the Forest Department. However, we fought the battle,” he recalled.