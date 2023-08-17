Home

News

India

Vindhyagiri: India’s Technologically Advanced Frigate Set To Be Launched Today – What Is It And What Are Its Features?

Vindhyagiri: India’s Technologically Advanced Frigate Set To Be Launched Today – What Is It And What Are Its Features?

Vindhyagiri is a technologically advanced Frigate that pays a befitting tribute to the distinguished service of its predecessor, the erstwhile INS Vindhyagiri, the Leander Class ASW Frigate.

President Droupadi Murmu is set to unveil the new Vindhyagiri at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited in Kolkata. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: In a move to take forward India’s naval prowess, President Droupadi Murmu is set to launch the sixth vessel of the Project 17 Alpha Frigates – the all new ‘Vindhyagiri’. President Droupadi Murmu is set to unveil the new Vindhyagiri at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited in Kolkata.

Trending Now

Vindhyagiri: What Are Its Key Features

The all-new Vindhyagiri – one of the warships being developed as part of the naval project – is a follow-on of the Project 17 Class Frigates (Shivalik Class) built with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors, and platform management systems.

Vindhyagiri is named after a mountain range in Karnataka like its predecessors -INS Nilgiri, Udaygiri, Himgiri, Taragiri, and Dunagiri.

It is a technologically advanced Frigate that pays a befitting tribute to the distinguished service of its predecessor, the erstwhile INS Vindhyagiri, the Leander Class ASW Frigate.

The steel supplied by Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) for the Vindhyagiri frigate comprises DMR 249 A-grade HR Sheets and Plates.

The old Vindhyagiri in its nearly 31 years of service from July 8, 1981 to June 11, 2012 had witnessed various challenging operations and multinational exercises. The newly christened Vindhyagiri stands as a symbol of India’s determination to embrace its rich naval heritage while propelling itself towards a future of indigenous defence capabilities, the Ministry of Defence said.

#WATCH | Vindhyagiri, the sixth Project 17A Frigate, will be launched by President Droupadi Murmu, at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited, Kolkata on 17th August 23. (Video source: Indian Navy) pic.twitter.com/DWs73jU5ar — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2023

Atmanirbhar Bharat: What Is Project 17A

Under the Project 17A program, a total of four ships by M/s MDL and three ships by M/s GRSE are under construction. The project’s first five ships have been launched by MDL and GRSE, between 2019-2022.

Project 17A ships have been designed in-house by Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, the pioneer organisation for all warship design activities.

Aligning with the country’s resolute commitment to ‘AatmaNirbharta’, a substantial 75 per cent of the orders for equipment and systems of Project 17A ships are from indigenous firms, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the defence ministry said. The launch of Vindhyagiriis an apt testament to the incredible progress our nation has made in building a self-reliant naval force

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES