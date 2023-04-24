Home

Vinesh Phogat, Other Wrestlers Move SC Seeking FIR Against WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh

New Delhi: On a day when the protest over the issue of sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh started at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, the protesting wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, moved Supreme Court seeking registration of FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh.

Vinesh Phogat and seven other wrestlers move Supreme Court seeking registration of FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, Brij Bhushan Singh pic.twitter.com/D7ptm2DSbf — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

Earlier in the day, Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia said the protesting wrestlers are not affiliated to any party and urged all parties to join them in protest. The wrestlers staged a protest against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

“This time, all parties are welcome to join our protest, whether it is BJP, Congress, AAP, or any other party. We’re not affiliated with any party.” Bajrang Punia, an Olympic medalist, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In the meantime, the Delhi Police sought a report from the probe committee set up by the Ministry of Sports to investigate the sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

A senior officer at the Delhi Police told PTI that so far seven complaints have been received against the Wrestling Federation of India President and all of them are being investigated. He said an FIR will be registered after concrete evidence comes to light.

“As part of inquiry, we have sought a report from the probe committee set up by Sports Ministry to look into the allegations of sexual harassment allegations levelled against WFI chief,” he said.

Several national award winning wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar demanding the government to make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

Earlier, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had announced the five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer M C Mary Kom, to look into allegations against Singh, a BJP leader and a muscleman with criminal history.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.