Jharkhand Coronavirus Rules: Taking stringent action to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state, the Jharkhand government on Thursday announced penalty for lockdown violators.

As per latest updates, the Jharkhand Cabinet on Wednesday approved Jharkhand Contagious Disease Ordinance under which penalty up to Rs 1 lakh and jail term up to 2 years can be imposed against violators of preventive measures of COVID-19 like not wearing masks in public places and spitting in public.

Taking further steps to contain the deadly virus, the Jharkhand government on Tuesday also decided that all shops will remain closed for three days in the weekend due to rising coronavirus cases. The three-day closure was announced by the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI) on Tuesday.

The development comes as the state on Wednesday recorded 439 new cases of COVID-19, while three more people died due to the disease.

One of the deceased was from Koderma, while the others were from Ranchi. The state’s death toll now has gone up to 64.

There are 3,570 active cases in the state, with the infection tally rising to 6,682. A total of 3,048 people have so far recovered and discharged from hospitals.