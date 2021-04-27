New Delhi: Violence broke out between doctors, nurses and kins of a COVID-19 patient who died after not finding a bed at Apollo Hospital in Delhi’s Sarita Vihar on Tuesday. Alarming images and video of blood-splattered floor and vandalised doors and objects inside the hospital surfaced on the internet. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Host Aditya Narayan Returns To Show This Weekend After Recovering From Covid-19

According to reports, the incident happened today morning after a 62-year-old woman failed to find an ICU bed at the hospital despite all efforts and eventually died from COVID-19. Angry at the management, the woman's relatives brought out lathis and sharp objects attacked doctors and the hospital staff and vandalised the premises.

At least eight persons, including doctors, staff members and security guards were injured in the incident. Chairs were seen overturned in the waiting area, cabin walls shattered and blood was splattered all over the floor. No police complaint has been lodged as of yet.

Here are some visuals from Apollo hospital:

WARNING: IMAGES AHEAD ARE GRAPHIC AND DISTURBING. VIEWERS DISCRETION IS ADVISED.



“About seven to eight hospital staff, including doctors and security, have been injured after being attacked by relatives of a COVID-19 patient at our hospital in Sarita Vihar,” a spokesperson of Apollo hospital said. Further details are awaited on the matter.