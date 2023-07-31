Home

Violence Breaks Out During Religious Procession In Haryana’s Nuh, Cars Set on Fire | Top Developments

As a precautionary measure, internet services have been suspended in the area.

Gurugram: A massive violence broke out during a religious procession in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday. Stones were thrown and cars were set on fire as the clash broke out between the two groups. Soon after getting information about the incident, police reached the spot and used teargas shells in the air to control the mob. As a precautionary measure, internet services have been suspended in the area.

#WATCH | Clashes erupt between two groups in Haryana's Nuh Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/huZVBzjK4d — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

Why Violence Broke Out?

The violence broke out when a religious procession – Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, conducted by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad — was stopped by a group of young men on the Gurugram-Alwar National Highway and stones were thrown at the procession.

Preliminary reports claim that the violent clash was triggered by an objectionable video posted on social media by a Bajrang Dal activist.

After the violence escalated, several government and private vehicles parked in the area were targeted by the mob and were set on fire.

Mobile internet services temporarily suspended in Nuh district of Haryana after clashes erupted between two groups pic.twitter.com/h4Fy6uvwmQ — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

What Haryana Home Minister Said?

“Adequate force is being deployed there. We’ve also spoken to the Centre. We are trying to restore peace there. All those who are stranded in different areas of Mewat region are being rescued,” says Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Nuh clashes.

How Many Were Injured?

According to police, around 20 people have been injured and one person has been shot and he is being shifted to a nearby hospital. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 banning large gatherings have been imposed in the area.

Around 2,500 men including women and children, who came to take part in the religious procession, have taken shelter at a temple near Gurugram after the violent incident was reported in the area.

The yatra was flagged off earlier from Gurugram’s Civil Lines by BJP district president Gargi Kakkar. A police contingent was deployed with the procession.

According to some claims, the trigger for the clash was an objectionable video posted on social media by a Bajrang Dal activist in Ballabhgarh. However, police said the situation in the area is stable.

