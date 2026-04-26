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Violence has no place: PM Modi condemns shooting incident at WH Correspondents Dinner; extends well wishes to US President

‘Violence has no place’: PM Modi condemns shooting incident at WH Correspondents’ Dinner; extends well wishes to US President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally reacted to the recent security incident in Washington.

'Violence has no place': Modi reacts to Trump's White House event shooting incident(Photo Credit: IANS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday finally reacted to the recent shooting incident at a White House event in Washington, which was attended by US President Donald Trump and other top officials. PM Modi stated that he is relieved to learn that US President Donald Trump, the First Lady, and the Vice President are safe and unharmed.

What did PM Narendra Modi say after the shooting at White House event?

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi tweeted, “Relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed following the recent security incident at a Washington DC hotel. I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned.”

Also READ: 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen identified as suspect in White House event shooting

Relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed following the recent security incident at a Washington DC hotel. I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2026

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Has the suspect been identified?

According to two law enforcement officials cited by Associated Press, the suspect in the shooting has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old resident of Torrance, California. Trump even shared a video of CCTV footage showing the entry of the shooter at the venue of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, along with images of the detained suspect. In a post on Truth Social, Trump also referred to the security breach incident and described the sequence of events, stating that an armed individual attempted to force entry into the premises and was subsequently neutralised by security personnel.

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