New Delhi: Amid ongoing protests against the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed rioters as he said that rioters apparently protesting for their rights must not forget that duty and rights go hand in hand.

“They (the vandals) should ask themselves was it right. Was their thinking right? Whatever has been burnt or destroyed would it not have been useful for their children? “Think about those who died in the violence, the common citizens and policemen who suffered injuries in the violence. What goes through the mind of their family members,” Modi asked. He said he wanted to tell those who damaged public property “not to forget that rights and duties are both important and go hand in hand”. “I am saying this because in Uttar Pradesh the way in which some people indulged in violence in the name of protests, damaged government property, they should ask themselves was their path correct,” he said.

SIT to Probe Clashes in Kanpur

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted on Wednesday to probe cases of rioting in Kanpur. The SIT will be headed by Additional SP (Crime) Rajesh Yadav, IG (Kanpur range) Mohit Agarwal said. Other members of the team will include Circle Officer (Anwarganj), Station House Officer (Kakadev), SHO (Barra), a police Sub-Inspector and a prosecution officer. The SIT was constituted following the directives of the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) for conducting a fair probe into the cases of violence.

Internet Services Restored in Lucknow After a week

Internet services, which had been suspended in Lucknow last week amid widespread violent protest against the changes in citizenship law and the proposed creation of a National Register of Citizens, were restored on Wednesday, an official said. “Internet services have resumed in Lucknow,” District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said. The services were suspended on Thursday night.

Over 15 people were killed, 263 police personnel injured and state-owned property damaged in violence during protests in Uttar Pradesh.

Notice for Vandalising Public Property

Acting on the instruction of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who said that those who vandalised public property will have to pay for the losses, the Rampur administration sent notices to 28 people. About 517 arms license-holders in Meerut were also sent notices. Several vidoes and photos have been released by the Uttar Pradesh police.