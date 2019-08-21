New Delhi: Violence was reported from Tughlaqabad area if south Delhi as people protesting against a recent incident of temple demolition clashed with police, leading to injuries to some police personnel. Several protesters were later detained.

Earlier, members of Dalit community on Wednesday converged in the national capital to protest against the demolition of a Ravidas Mandir in Tughlaqabad on August 10.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had carried out the demolition of the temple on the orders of the Supreme Court. This had led to protest by Dalits in Punjab on August 13.

Wednesday’s protest was held at the historic Ramlila Maidan, with protesters walking there from the Ambedkar Bhawan in Jhandewalan. Traffic movement in some parts of the city was affected due to this. The protesters, who were from different parts of the country, demanded that the temple be reconstructed either at the same spot in Tughlaqabad area or at an alternative site.

The gathering in the national capital saw the participation of Delhi Social Justice Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and various community leaders. Addressing the gathering, the minister said that he was there as a representative of the community and not as a minister. He further said that while he respected the Supreme Court’s order, the government should answer why only temples of the Dalit community and statues of Dr BR Ambedkar being demolished across the country.

The protesters, who were gathered under the banner of Akhil Bharatiya Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Mandir Sanyukta Samiti, an umbrella body of Dalits formed for this movement, vowed to continue their fight till their demands were met.