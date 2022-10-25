Vadodara violence: Violence broke out between two groups in Vadodara, Gujarat on the night of Diwali. The violence took place from 12.30 am to 1 am. On getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot. But the miscreants were so audacious that they threw petrol bombs even in the presence of the police. Vadodara Police DCP Abhay Soni said that till now no arrest has been made in this regard and police is checking the CCTV footage. The miscreants had cut off the streetlights before indulging in the violence.Also Read - Delhi Fire Department Receives 201 Fire Calls On Diwali

Stone pelting between two groups

The rioters indulged in stone pelting, arson, and sabotage in the Panigate area while violence broke out at Harankhana Road area of ​​Panigate. The matter escalated when two groups clashed over a minor dispute. Both groups pelted stones at each other, and a mob set vehicles on fire and vandalized shops. The rioters threw petrol bombs at the police.

DCP Yashpal Jaganiya told that there has been an incident of stone pelting near the Muslim Medical Center in Panigate. Police immediately reached the spot and took action. The situation is completely under control. CCTV footage is being examined and eyewitnesses are being questioned.

Earlier, there has been violence between two groups in Vadodara when two scooters collided which was followed by fierce stone pelting and vandalism and police force was deployed in Raopura and Dhikata areas.