Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday took to Twitter and appealed all the genuine farmers to vacate Delhi & return to borders. Expressing shock over the violent incidences that took place earlier today, the Punjab chief minister wrote, “Shocking scenes in Delhi. The violence by some elements is unacceptable. It’ll negate goodwill generated by peacefully protesting farmers. Kisan leaders have disassociated themselves & suspended #TractorRally. I urge all genuine farmers to vacate Delhi & return to borders.” Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: Protester Who Died at ITO Cremated in UP's Rampur village

Earlier, the farmers’ union body Samyukta Kisan Morcha also dissociated themselves from the violence and alleged that some “antisocial elements” infiltrated their otherwise peaceful movement. The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha is an umbrella body of 41 farmer unions and is leading the protest against the three central farm laws at several border points of Delhi. Also Read – Yogendra Yadav Urges Farmers Not To Do Anything That Tarnishes The Movement As Tractor Rally Turns Violent

The union also condemned and regretted the “undesirable” and “unacceptable” events as the tractor rally turned violent after several groups of farmers deviated from the pre-decided route for the march in the national capital.

“We thank farmers for the unprecedented participation in today’s farmers’ Republic Day parade. We also condemn and regret the undesirable and unacceptable events that have taken place today and dissociate ourselves from those indulging in such acts,” the farmers’ body said in a statement.

“Despite all our efforts, some organisations and individuals have violated the route and indulged in condemnable acts. Antisocial elements had infiltrated the otherwise peaceful movement. We have always held that peace is our biggest strength, and that any violation would hurt the movement,” the statement added.

Its statement comes as farmers clashed with police at several places in the national capital. A protesting farmer died at Delhi’s ITO after his tractor overturned. Police also had to use lathicharge and teargas shells to control unruly protesters at multiple locations in the city.

“We dissociate ourselves from all such elements that have violated our discipline. We appeal strongly to everyone to stick to the route and norms of the parade, and not indulge in any violent action or anything that taints national symbols and dignity. We appeal to everyone to desist from any such acts.