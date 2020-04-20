New Delhi: Even as the nation celebrates the heroism of health workers every day for performing their duties amid coronavirus pandemic, a neurosurgeon in Chennai who died of the disease was not even allowed a dignified burial. An orthopaedic surgeon had to bury him in the middle of the night using his bare hands and a shovel at a crematorium with the help of just two hospital wardboys after fleeing a mob protesting the burial. Also Read - First Patient, Administered Plasma Therapy on Compassionate Grounds, Shows Positive Results

Dr Simon Hercules, 55-year-old neurosurgeon at a private hospital in Chennai was on ventilator support after developing severe health complications due to COVID-19 infection. He suffered a cardiac arrest and died around 6 PM on Sunday. Also Read - Coronavirus: India Reports 1,553 Cases, 36 Deaths in 24 Hours; No Case in 59 Districts in Past 14 Days | 10 Points

The body was handed over to the doctor’s family and was being taken for burial at Kilpauk cemetery. However, locals had already received the message and had staged a protest at the location. Also Read - Viral: Couple Gives Innovative Twist to 'Follow Me To' Photo Series Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Getting the news, the ambulance turned towards the nearby Anna Nagar burial ground but were attacked by angry mob who pelted bricks and stones at them. The windscreens of the ambulance were smashed with sticks and even the casket was not spared.

Seven people, including two ambulance drivers and two sanitation officials were assaulted resulting in severe injuries, police said.

Recounting with grief the attack that unfolded, Dr K Pradeep Kumar, the orthopaedic, told PTI, “this must not happen to anyone be it a doctor or a layman. I have seen people dying but I have not buried anyone and doing it was scary amid a fear for our lives.”

“Both the drivers suffered deep cuts on their scalp, requiring multiple sutures and had contusion too and I got them admitted to Kilpauk government hospital,” he added.

Eventually, civic body officials made arrangements for burial at another crematorium at nearby Velangadu, and the ambulance headed there.

“Only an eerie silence and there were none inside the burial ground. The wardboys and I hurriedly lowered the body into the pit as we were afraid that the violence may be repeated,” Dr Kumar said.

Even after managing to place the body on the ground, they had no one to help them to fill the grave with sand. They had to do fill the 8-10 feet pit all by themselves using a shovel and their bare hands.

“It took over an hour for us to complete the task and by then it was about 1.30 am (Monday),” he said, adding a policeman lent a helping hand towards the end. “Even policemen were afraid of coming near us,” the doctor said.

After learning of the incident, Local Administration Minister S P Velumani said it was inhuman to obstruct the burial of a doctor who worked for the people and assaulting people involved in the burial like corporation workers caused grief.

He asserted that tough action will be taken against such elements and added that those involved in the attack have been arrested.