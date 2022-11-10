Vir Das’ Bengaluru Show Cancelled After Facing Flak From Right-Wing Group

Vir Das Bengaluru Show Cancelled: Earlier, a show by another stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was cancelled in Bengaluru, as police claimed the organisers had not taken permission. Hindutva organisations also had petitioned the police chief, accusing Faruqui of hurting religious sentiments.

Vir Das Faces Flak From Hindu Janajagruti Samiti For Hurting Religious Sentiments, Complaint Filed

Bengaluru/Karnataka: Vir Das’s Bengaluru show has been cancelled due to ‘unavoidable circumstances. Taking to Instagram, the stand-up comedian said,” Due to unavoidable circumstances we are pushing the Bengaluru show. New details and dates soon.”

Earlier, a show by another stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was cancelled in Bengaluru, as police claimed the organisers had not taken permission. Hindutva organisations also had petitioned the police chief, accusing Faruqui of hurting religious sentiments.

The cancellation of Vir Das show comes days after the right-wing group ‘Hindu Janajagruti Samiti’ approached the police, seeking cancellation of the show, alleging that it will hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and show India in a bad light to the world.

A police complaint was also filed in this regard at the Vyalikaval police station. “It has been noticed that the controversial comedian Vir Das is holding a comedy show on November 10 at Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru. Earlier, he had made derogatory statements against women, our Prime Minister and India at John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC, America, and denigrated the nation,” Mohan Gowda, State Spokesperson, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti said in a statement.