Viral Check: Stuck on the road due to an empty tank during this crisis time? Dial THIS number to get petrol or diesel delivered instantly

Getting stuck on a highway can be worst thing for a driver. In case of medical or any other emergency on a highway you should call the 24/7 toll free number to get rapid assistance.

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You should call the toll free number in case of an emergency on a national highway. File image/PTI

One of the biggest nightmares of drivers is running out of fuel while driving on the highway. Facing such a situation can be very stressful, especially during the heatwave conditions. Thus, to avoid a situation like this, it is advisable to first keep a tab on your fuel tank so as not to end up in this situation in the first place.

But if you do get stuck due to a fuel shortage in the tank, one of the first things you should be doing is to ring up the highway helpline number for smooth assistance on any highway-related issues.

Here’s a look at what it can help you with.

What is the national highway helpline?

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has a specialised helpline – 1033, that can be called in case of any emergency on highways. This is a 24/7 toll-free number that is designed to prioritise road safety and public well-being while ensuring support is just a call away.

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The helpline was launched keeping in mind the rising number of road accidents and fatalities caused due to poor road conditions, bad weather, among other issues. The 1033 highway helpline ensures swift response, life-saving stabilisation, and quick hospital transport, boosting survival rates to a great extent.

What issues can the National Highway Helpline help with?

The helpline is useful for providing fuel to stranded vehicles on national highways, along with providing breakdown assistance and 24×7 highway emergency help. To top it off, it also provides ambulance services in case of a medical emergency.

Zenplus, a leading private Emergency Medical Service (EMS), operates this service with a vast fleet of ambulances equipped with modern technology to deliver high-quality medical care when it’s needed the most.

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Steps to avail highway helpline service

Here are some simple steps that you can avail the help.