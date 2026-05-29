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Viral Check: Stuck on the road due to an empty tank during this crisis time? Dial THIS number to get petrol or diesel delivered instantly

Getting stuck on a highway can be worst thing for a driver. In case of medical or any other emergency on a highway you should call the 24/7 toll free number to get rapid assistance.

Written by: Hritika Mitra Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: May 29, 2026, 6:17 PM IST
Highway assistance
You should call the toll free number in case of an emergency on a national highway. File image/PTI

One of the biggest nightmares of drivers is running out of fuel while driving on the highway. Facing such a situation can be very stressful, especially during the heatwave conditions. Thus, to avoid a situation like this, it is advisable to first keep a tab on your fuel tank so as not to end up in this situation in the first place.

But if you do get stuck due to a fuel shortage in the tank, one of the first things you should be doing is to ring up the highway helpline number for smooth assistance on any highway-related issues.

Read more: Lucknow to Kanpur in 30 mins: New Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway cuts travel time drastically | Check the toll details

Here’s a look at what it can help you with.

What is the national highway helpline?

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has a specialised helpline – 1033, that can be called in case of any emergency on highways. This is a 24/7 toll-free number that is designed to prioritise road safety and public well-being while ensuring support is just a call away.

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The helpline was launched keeping in mind the rising number of road accidents and fatalities caused due to poor road conditions, bad weather, among other issues. The 1033 highway helpline ensures swift response, life-saving stabilisation, and quick hospital transport, boosting survival rates to a great extent.

What issues can the National Highway Helpline help with?

The helpline is useful for providing fuel to stranded vehicles on national highways, along with providing breakdown assistance and 24×7 highway emergency help. To top it off, it also provides ambulance services in case of a medical emergency.

Zenplus, a leading private Emergency Medical Service (EMS), operates this service with a vast fleet of ambulances equipped with modern technology to deliver high-quality medical care when it’s needed the most.

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Steps to avail highway helpline service

Here are some simple steps that you can avail the help.

  • Call the 1033 National Highway toll-free number for immediate assistance on highways.
  • Speak to the operator and explain the emergency in clear terms, whether it is an accident, vehicle breakdown, or some other urgent highway issue.
  • Based on your emergency, you will be connected to the help you require – ambulance, fire department, or the police.
  • The team will deploy help immediately to your location.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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