Viral: Fight Breaks Out Among Women In Ghaziabad Apartment Complex Over Ban On Stray Dogs

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, women at River Heights Society in Ghaziabad indulged into a full-blown brawl after an altercation over street dogs. The clash broke out when a group of dog lovers of the society opposed the management’s decision to remove stray dogs from the campus.

The argument started after the dogs were reportedly put into jute bags to be taken out of the society. Poonam Kashyap, who led the group, opposed the act and soon the altercation led to a fight.

One of the videos shows a group of women pulling Kashyap by the hair and then hitting her. In another visual, she is seen slapping a man.

Kindly take immediate cognisance of this animal cruelty by RWA of River Heights Apartment, Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad. Beating stray dogs and throwing them away from the society in such harsh winter.@PMOIndia @narendramodi @animalwelfareb1 @Manekagandhibjp pic.twitter.com/lEAaG5FAEr — Nitesh Keshari (@nitesh_keshari) January 11, 2023

According to a NDTV report, Subodh Tyagi, president of the Residents’ Welfare Association, alleged that it was Poonam Kashyap who started the fight. Kashyap, who has claimed that she is associated with an animal welfare organisation, has made several allegations against Tyagi.

A probe has been initiated after the incident and the police are looking into more details. The fight was started by Kashyap, Residents’ Welfare Association Subodh Tyagi said, NDTV reported.

The incident comes to light as dog-bites have increased across the country. Videos of dogs biting humans have went viral.

Ghaziabad that has witnessed a number of pitball attack cases, Pitbull is among 10 other dog breeds that have been banned by the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation.