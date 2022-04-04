Dehradun: Influenced by his thoughts and ideas, a septuagenarian woman in Uttarakhand’s capital has moved the court to declare Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the legal heir of her property. Pushpa Munjiyal, a 78-year-old resident of Nehru Colony in Dehradun has presented her will in the Dehradun court and requested it to hand over the ownership of her entire property, including assets worth 50 lakhs, and 10 tolas of gold, to the former Congress President after her death.Also Read - Khattar Reacts Sharply to Punjab Govt’s ‘Chandigarh Resolution’, Says ‘Will Not Let Chandigarh go Anywhere’

According to media reports, Munjiyal said she is "very much influenced" by Rahul Gandhi's thoughts, and his ideas are necessary for the development of the country.

"Rahul Gandhi's family has made many sacrifices for the country since the time of Independence till today. Be it, Indira Gandhi or Rajiv Gandhi, his family members sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of this country," Aajtak quoted Munjiyal as saying.

According to Congress Metropolitan President Lalchand Sharma, Munjial willed her property to Rahul Gandhi at the residence of former state president Pritam Singh.

The gesture came at a time when Congress failed to make a mark in all the five states where Assembly election results recently concluded. After the declaration of election results on March 10, senior leader Rahul Gandhi has said the “party humbly accepts the people’s verdict in the polls” and will learn from it.

In Uttarakhand, Congress fought the election under the leadership of Mr Rawat. The party won just 19 seats against the BJP’s 47 out of a total of 70 assembly seats. Political observers attributed the party’s humiliating loss to factionalism in Congress, among other factors.