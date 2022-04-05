New Delhi: Hours after an image of a page of ‘Textbook of Sociology for Nurses’, authored by TK Indrani listing the “merits and advantages” of the dowry system went viral on social media, the Indian Nursing Council has issued a notification and condemned it. Issuing an official statement about the text, the INC said, “INC strongly condemns any derogatory content which is against the prevailing law of the land. It is clarified that INC only prescribes syllabus for various nursing programs which is placed on its website.”Also Read - 'Ugly Girls Can Be Married Off:' Sociology Book Lists Merits of Dowry, Triggers Twitter Outrage

“Indian Nursing Council as a policy does not endorse any author or publication nor has allowed any author to use the name of INC for their publications,” the statement read. Also Read - Viral Video: Bihar Groom Demands Immediate Dowry, Threatens To Call Off Wedding | Watch

The viral sociology textbook has allegedly justified dowry and shamelessly listed its merits and benefits of it. As per the book, “ugly girls can be married off with attractive dowry with well or ugly looking boys”. Notably, the viral page from the book has a section under the subhead, “Merits of Dowry”, which is a reading material for nursing students. Also Read - Praiseworthy! Rajasthan Bride Asks Her Father to Donate Rs 75 Lakh Saved For Dowry to Build Girls' Hostel

Listing the many merits of dowry, the book states that: