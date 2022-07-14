Rishikesh: Needless to say, losing your phone can be a pretty traumatic and stressful experience. One woman went through the same experience, when she lost her iPhone while visiting the Lakshman Jhula. However, thanks to Uttarakhand Police, she got her phone back. Uttarakhand police sharing a photograph of the unnamed woman with her recovered phone, and wrote that she had lost her iPhone worth Rs 65,000 in a crowded place near Janaka bridge in Rishikesh. Thanks to the tireless efforts of the police personnel deployed in the area, the phone was found and finally returned to the woman.Also Read - Viral Video: ITBP Constable Sings Toh Chalun From Border, His Soulful Voice Will Leave You Teary-Eyed. Watch

Sharing the post, Uttarakhand police wrote, “The woman who came to visit Laxmanjhula told that her Apple iPhone mobile is lost somewhere in the crowd near Janaki bridge, which costs ₹ 65000/-. With the tireless efforts of the police personnel, the mobile was found and handed over to them safely. The woman was very happy to get the mobile.”

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandpolice)

The post has gone viral, and people lauded the police for its efforts. ”Salute for uttrakhand police,” wrote one user while another commented, “Good job.” “Love you my Uttarakhand police,” a third commented.