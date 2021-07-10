Dehradun: After witnessing a manic crowd surge at India’s hill stations in light of the degrading pandemic and relaxation of lockdown rules, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered strict restrictions for tourists travelling to Dehradun and Nainital. The newly-inducted chief minister has directed all hotels in the two districts to cap the occupancy at 50 per cent to curb the rising coronavirus cases.Also Read - WHO Chief Scientist's Warning on Coronavirus: 'Pandemic Isn't Slowing Down'

“We have issued an order regarding 50 per cent occupancy capping in hotels in Nainital and Dehradun. Challans are being issued to those who aren’t wearing masks. We are making efforts and will follow guidelines to contain the spread of the virus,” CM Dhami told news agency ANI. Also Read - When Can Delhi Impose Total Lockdown? Kejriwal Government's Colour-coded Plan Explained

The decision comes days after the Nainital High Court directed the Uttarakhand government to present its response about the massive influx of tourists in Nainital and Mussoorie. Pictures and videos went viral of people crowding up the little hilltop of Mussoorie as well as the picturesque Dhanaulti, located 24 km away from the hill station, just as Uttarakhand began its unlocking process. Also Read - After Kempty Falls Fiasco, Devotees Seen Violating Coronavirus Protocol in Haridwar, Say 'Not Scared of Covid'

Experts fear that this gigantic rise in footfall – in what has been popularly called ‘revenge travel’ – increases the risk of a possible third wave of the pandemic.

Not just Uttarakhand, but roads in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh were also jam-packed with the tourist influx. Earlier this week, viral images showed a swarm of tourists were seen crowding Manali’s Mall road as hotels ran out of rooms with 100 per cent occupancy on the weekend.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has requested tourists to follow Covid norms as “COVID-19 is not over yet”. “We need to save the tourism industry also. I held a virtual meeting with districts officials and directed them to monitor and regulate the crowd. COVID-19 is not over yet. Hotels are being asked to follow SOPs,” he had said on Friday.