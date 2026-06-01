Viral post: Indian tourist gets Rs 1.5 lakh traffic fine from Switzerland a year later, says…

An Indian tourist said she received a traffic fine of nearly Rs 1.5 lakh after returning home from Switzerland.

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Viral post: Indian tourist gets Rs 1.5 lakh traffic fine from Switzerland a year later, says... | Image: X

Viral Post: A post by an Indian tourist has gone viral on the internet after she revealed that she recently received a traffic penalty of nearly Rs 1.5 lakh for a trip to Switzerland she made a year ago. The tourist was surprised to receive a traffic penalty of such a huge amount a year after her vacation. Poan Sapdi took to X and said that she is looking for a way to appeal against the penalty to reduce or have it waived.

“Has anyone here received a traffic violation fine from Switzerland months after returning from a vacation? We just received a challan of almost rs 1 lakh, nearly a year after our trip. We’re trying to understand if there’s any way to appeal, reduce, or get it waived,” Sapdi wrote on X.

Poan, in a follow-up post, asked netizens to share some advice on how can she reduce the huge penalty. “Would love to hear from anyone who has dealt with something similar or knows the process. Any help would be greatly appreciated,” she added.

Has anyone here received a traffic violation fine from Switzerland months after returning from a vacation? We just received a challan of almost ₹1 lakh, nearly a year after our trip. We’re trying to understand if there’s any way to appeal, reduce, or get it waived. — Poan Sapdi (@Poan__Sapdi) May 30, 2026

How Netizens Reacted

The post immediately caught netizens’ attention and in no time it had garnered 1.3 million views. The post also sparked an online debate among Indian travellers over checking rental agreements carefully and knowing traffic rules of the country they are visiting.

Rental companies abroad usually charge customers the fine along with an administrative fee. If a tourist, ignores the penalty he/she can result in additional charges or create problems during future visits.

• “Imho, not possible to waive. Also as you have taken it over X then authorities may make sure to set an example,” a user commented.

• “Waiving request from overseas will most likely result into increase in fine. Better pay it asap to not begin blacklisted from next Schengen visa,” another said.

• “We are going to pay obviously but it was mentioned in the letter that we can contest the fine – we want to contest the late fee since we got the communication super late,” Sapdi replied.• “Got one from Germany once after a trip for 10k. Paid. But 1 lakh is crazy,” another user wrote.

• “Swiss traffic fines are huge. Pay it, else they will keep on piling interest on it. You can also ask for a payment plan, maybe you can pay it over time, little by little. Not sure if you travel back,” a user said.