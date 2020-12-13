New Delhi: In a shocking incident on Sunday, a woman was arrested after she allegedly smashed her son’s head with a grindstone and roasted his body with camphor and spices in what appeared to be a tantric ritual. The accused, identified as Geeta Mahensaria, killed her son Arjun, 25, and burnt his body with spices and ghee before dumping the skeleton on the terrace of their Salt Lake residence in Kolkata. Also Read - MHA Summons 3 Bengal Officers Over JP Nadda Convoy Attack, TMC Calls it Attempt to 'Terrorise'

According to a report by The Times of India, the stark details were uncovered by the police after they launched an investigation for a missing person based on a complaint filed by Geeta’s estranged husband Anil Mahensaria, who was unable to contact Arjun for a while. Also Read - Nadda’s Convoy Attacked in Bengal: Governor Terms Situation Alarming, TMC Calls Him BJP's 'Conduit Pipe’ | Key Points

The police discovered the semi-charred skeletal remains of a male body at Mahensarias’ two-storey house in AJ Block on Thursday and suspected it to be Arjun’s. Also Read - TMC Calls Bengal Governor BJP’s Conduit Pipe, Accuses Modi Govt of Interfering in Federal Structure

Geeta and her younger son Vidur, 22, were arrested later that night and produced in a Salt Lake court on Friday.

Police found a big kadai (an Indian cauldron) at AJ 226 and burn marks on the first-floor prayer room, where they suspected the son was set on fire before the body was moved to the terrace.

“Geeta confessed that Arjun’s body was put in the kadai. Ghee, camphor and spices were added to camouflage the smell of burnt flesh,” an officer of Bidhannagar East police station told TOI.

“She had started practising tantra, which soured our relationship. I left the house in 2019. My elder son suffered from multiple ailments related to heart, food pipe and neurological disorder. I suspect she must have practised some tantra and sacrificed him,” the victim’s father Anil further told the newspaper.

A case was registered under sections IPC 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) and the police have summoned the daughter of the accused – Vaidehi – to appear for questioning.