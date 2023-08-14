Home

News

India

Viral Video: Ugly Fight Breaks Out In Greater Noida Housing Society Over Parking Dispute, 2 Arrested | Watch

Viral Video: Ugly Fight Breaks Out In Greater Noida Housing Society Over Parking Dispute, 2 Arrested | Watch

The police took to Twitter and informed that the incident took place on Sunday (August 13) at Flora Heritage housing society in Greater Noida West over a parking dispute.

The UP government had last week announced the three new police commissionerates in addition to four existing ones in Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), Varanasi and Kanpur.

Noida: Noida Police has arrested two people after a video of a fight went viral on social media. The police took to Twitter and informed that the incident took place on Sunday (August 13) at Flora Heritage housing society in Greater Noida West over a parking dispute. The police reached the spot soon after the incident. Some residents also attacked the cops, after which two people were taken into custody.

Trending Now

The video was posted by many journalists and local outlets.

In the video, the culprits can be seen trying to prevent the police from putting them in the PCR vans. Meanwhile, other officers are engaged in a brawl with the local residents, and some women are seen trying to block the police from taking the suspects away.

Some users on X, said the police snatched the mobile phones of a woman who was recording the entire incident. In a detailed statement, the police said that a case has been registered at local police station and two people arrested. The statement further said that the police are looking for other people, not yet identified.

pic.twitter.com/iTA7e29Hu6 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) August 14, 2023

Earlier this year, a fight erupted at a market in Noida’s Sector 46 after a person parked his car in front of a shop. The incident was captured on CCTV and went viral on social media. The video showed people throwing chairs at each other, and some even took out metal rod.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES