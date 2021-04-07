Indore: In a shocking video that has gone viral on social media, two police personnel can be seen brutally thrashing a 35-year-old man for not wearing a mask in public in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. The man has been identified as 35-year-old Krishna Keyer, an auto-rickshaw driver whose mask had slipped down his nose when he was on his way to meet his ailing father, NDTV reported. Also Read - Masks Are Still Important: Google Doodle is Back With An Important Reminder As Covid-19 Cases Surge

When the two policemen saw this, they approached him and asked him to come to the police station. However, when he refused, the cops began thrashing him. In the video shot by a bystander, cops can be seen pinning him down, kicking and punching him mercilessly while his son can be heard pleading with the cops to let him go.

Policemen in Indore brutally beating a man for not wearing a mask (which he should) while his child cries, pleading infront of the cops. @ChouhanShivraj will your shameless policemen do the same to PM Modi or BJP leaders who say “no need to wear mask”?

pic.twitter.com/8Ilo7HmLzg — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) April 6, 2021

However, according to a ANI report, the cops said that the man first assaulted and abused the constables.

“When those two cops tried to escort this man to police station for not wearing a mask, he tried to assault them. That part has been cropped in the video to malign police’ image. What those cops did was also wrong, they’ve been suspended. Inquiry is underway,” Ashutosh Bagri, SP, was quoted as saying by ANI.

MP: In a viral video, 2 policemen seen thrashing a man in Indore for not wearing mask properly “Was taking food for my father in hospital when Police asked me to come to PS as my mask had slipped. I requested that I could report later but they began hitting me,” he said (06.04) pic.twitter.com/gOYaljmV1q — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

Nevertheless, after the video went viral, both the policemen have been suspended and a City Superintendent of Police (CSP) has been asked to investigate the matter. According to reports, during the last five days, Indore police arrested 258 people for not wearing a mask in public.

“During the last five days, a total of 258 people from different areas of the city have been brought to this temporary jail under section 151 (Precautionary arrests made to prevent cognisable offences) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC). These people were roaming in public places without wearing masks,” Rakesh Kumar Bhangre, superintendent of the Central Jail told PTI.