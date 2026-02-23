Home

Viral Video: Air Force official, father thrashed during wedding procession while objecting to…

An Air Force personnel and his father were allegedly assaulted in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr after objecting to drinking and road blockage during a wedding procession, prompting a police investigation.

Air Force man beaten in Bulandshahr

Monday morning was meant to be like any other commute home from a family function for one Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel and his father, until they allegedly became victims of a brutal attack by members of a wedding procession near Bulandshahr’s Amargarh village.

Eyeing Celebration Turns Violent

The IAF jawan and his father were returning home after attending a family member’s wedding when they allegedly confronted members of another wedding procession over drinking, road-blocking and other unlawful behaviours they engaged in while passing through a public road with heavy traffic.

According to a complaint lodged with police, the procession was travelling down Jahangirabad Road while music played and festivities continued as normal when some members started drinking alcohol in public, halted the procession and blocked the road.

Footage of the altercation has since gone viral across social media platforms.

IAF member Pratham Singh and his father Jitendra Singh, who works as a primary school principal nearby, approached the procession to ask them to move forward when they were stopped. A minor argument ensued and escalated to a physical altercation soon after.

Claimed Congregation Resulted in Assault

It was reported that Pratham’s father started honking his horn and asking the group to clear the way when someone on the procession allegedly exchanged words with them.

Pratham and his father are said to have objected to the abusive language being directed at them when members of the procession allegedly began hitting them with sticks and iron rods.

Left severely injured from the assault, Pratham and his father were taken to a private hospital nearby before being referred to Bulandshahr district hospital for further treatment.

Two Accused Items Stolen During Attack

During the ordeal, the father and son claimed that their wristwatch and a gold chain were stolen.

Authorities say that police rushed to the spot following a tip and filed a case. Named as well as several unidentified suspects have been booked in the matter and one person has been arrested in connection to maintaining peace.

Investigation continues

Speaking to journalists, SHO Sanjesh Kumar said that since both parties have submitted complaints, their investigators will determine what action will be taken based on the testimonials.

“The victim as well as witnesses have been called in for an investigation to establish the sequence of events that took place,” Kumar added. “After we receive their statements, we will file an FIR.”

Incidents Between Wedding Parties

Wedding processions are especially prominent throughout Uttar Pradesh as is customary for families to celebrate the occasion.

Albeit celebrations, unfortunate incidents surrounding processions have occurred in the past citing unlawful activity, unruly crowds and intoxication as the cause of the disturbance.

