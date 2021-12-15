New Delhi: Union Minister Ajay Mishra, under increasing pressure to quit over his jailed son, who is accused of running over farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, has landed in another soup. A video of the BJP leader has gone viral, where he is seen abusing media and calling them “chor (thieves)”. The video, reportedly, was taken when the minister had gone to his constituency to inaugurate the child and maternity hospital. The minister also asked reporters to shut the camera off and even snatched mobile phone of one of the journalists when he was asked questions regarding SIT report on Lakhimpur Kheri incident.Also Read - Kisan Mahapanchayat in Lucknow LIVE: Will Believe Farm Laws Are Withdrawn Once Gazette is Issued, Say Farmers

He is seen hurling abuses at a journalist who asked a question related to charges against his son Ashish in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. “Don’t ask these stupid questions. Dimag kharaab hai kya be (Are you mad?),” the minister is seen shouting at the journalist. “Mic band karo be (shut the mic),” he adds. Also Read - Farm Laws Repeal: SKM to Hold Farmers' Mahapanchayat in Lucknow On Monday

#WATCH | MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' hurls abuses at a journalist who asked a question related to charges against his son Ashish in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. pic.twitter.com/qaBPwZRqSK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2021

Also Read - Lakhimpur Kheri Case Accused Ashish Misra Sent Back to Jail from District Hospital After Viral Video

Meanwhile, the Opposition has stepped up attack on the government demanding resignation of Ajay Mishra. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the government will have to sack the minister in order to provide justice to the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. “He should resign,” Gandhi told reporters when asked whether Mishra should put in his papers. He also said Opposition leaders are trying to ensure a discussion in Parliament on issue.

“We are trying.They (government) are not allowing us to speak, that is why the House is being disrupted,” the Congress leaders told reporters outside Parliament.

The violence in Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 that set off a political storm ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, among other states, left a total of eight people, including two BJP workers, dead and two separate FIRs were filed in connection with the incident.

The violence erupted when a group of farmers was protesting against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Ajay Mishra’s native place.